‘We will ROC you’: How Russians crushed the Tokyo Olympics under an alias

Melnikova was part of the Russian team that wrested the women’s team gold away from the Americans after back-to-back U.S. titles in Rio and London. It was the first time a team awkwardly representing Russia had won the event since the Unified Team of former Soviet Union states prevailed in 1992. Melnikova also took two more bronzes, and the triumphs came after an extraordinary set of circumstances allowed her to practice in a way that other athletes across the globe couldn’t.