Home >Sports >Olympics News >'Well fought Lovlina Borgohain': PM Modi congratulates boxer on winning bronze

'Well fought Lovlina Borgohain': PM Modi congratulates boxer on winning bronze

India's Lovlina Borgohain (blue) gets a punch from Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Livemint

PM congratulates boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and said her tenacity and determination are admirable.

Modi tweeted, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020."

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, praised India boxer Lovlina Borgohain after she won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur wrote: "Lovlina, you gave your best punch! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved! You've achieved a medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun!"

Rijiju also took to Twitter and wrote: "Well done @LovlinaBorgohai ! #Boxing #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India Dear @LovlinaBorgohai you have made our country proud! Congratulations on winning the Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement! #Cheer4India."

He further tweeted: Dear @LovlinaBorgohai, you have made our country proud! Hearty congratulations on winning the Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement! #Cheer4India."

