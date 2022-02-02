Where Olympic sponsor Coca-Cola stands with China

The geopolitical environment has prompted American companies such as Visa Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. to lower their profile around the Games. Coke, like other sponsors, is all but silent on the Olympics in the U.S. this year. Last year, as U.S. officials called on Coke and other sponsors to encourage the International Olympic Committee to pull out of Beijing, Coke opted not to offer Olympics-themed displays to U.S. stores. The decision was made because of the risk they could pose to Coke’s reputation, according to a person familiar with the matter. Gone, too, are the special-edition Olympic Coke cans, the TV commercials and the Times Square billboard celebrating a U.S. athlete.