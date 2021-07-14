Why India should be wary of hosting the Olympics

Then come the Games themselves. The $15.4 billion that Tokyo is spending on the sporting side has two sources of funding. The first is the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games (OCOG). This is formed by the host nation’s Olympic association and is the event organizer. The second is provincial and national governments, which is essentially taxpayers’ money. In Tokyo’s case, Japanese taxpayers are funding about $8.4 billion, or 57%, on the sporting side alone. This is equivalent to what the Indian government spent on health alone in 2019-20, which underscores the tradeoffs in play for developing nations.