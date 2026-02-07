Winter Olympics 2026: Charlize Theron calls for peace at opening ceremony – ‘...a reminder of our common humanity'

Hollywood star Charlize Theron made a surprise appearance at the Milano San Siro Stadium to wrap up the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics with an emotional appeal against war.

In line with the wider themes of harmony and global unity of the Opening Ceremony, Charlize, standing on the Winter Olympics stage near a dove symbol, called for “peace for all” in her emotional monologue, quoting Nelson Mandela.

Here's what she said: “Athletes, spectators from every corner of the world, this is a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela,” Charlize said. “Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference.”

“Today, this message seems more relevant than ever,” Charlize said. “So let these Games be more than just sport. Let them be a reminder of our common humanity, our respect for one another, and a resounding call for peace everywhere.”

Why did Charlize Theron speak out for peace? During the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, both US Vice President JD Vance and Israeli athletes were met with boos during their introduction.

Vance was facing the heat for the Donald Trump administration-ordered ICE immigration raids and the killing of two Americans by border officers in Minnesota.

The Israeli athletes, for whom there have been calls for exclusion since the start of the Games, are being singled out for Israel's conflict in Gaza.

Who is Charlize Theron? Charlize Theron is a South African-American movie star who shot to fame in 2003 with the release of ‘The Italian Job’. The movie's early scenes were filmed in the European country.

Charlize, according to olympic.com, is no stranger to Milano, venue of the Opening Ceremony. She and her mother lived in the city for a year when she was 17 and working her way up as a model, before moving to the United States to pursue acting.

Beyond her film career, the actress has reportedly spent more than two decades as a committed humanitarian. In 2007, she founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, an organisation dedicated to supporting the health, education and safety of young people in southern Africa, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS prevention and gender-based violence.

A year later, she was appointed a United Nations Messenger of Peace, using her platform to advocate for youth empowerment and public health initiatives on a global stage.