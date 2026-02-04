Winter Olympics 2026: When and where to watch live? Here's all to know about the Milano Cortina Games

The countdown is on for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

There are 16 sports in all, including some never seen before, and 116 gold medals waiting to be awarded.

When does it begin? The 2026 Winter Olympics, also known as Milano Cortina 2026, will officially begin this week on Friday, February 6, and will conclude on February 22.

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will begin on Friday, February 6, at 12:30 AM IST (next day) / 8:00 PM CET.

However, the first medal events will start on Saturday, February 7, from 4:00 PM IST with the Men's Downhill Alpine Skiing.

Where is it happening? The events of the 2026 Winter Olympics are spread across Northern Italy, primarily in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, but also include venues in Valtellina, Val di Fiemme, and Anterselva.

This will be the most spread-out Winter Games in history: both the primary sites are more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) away by road. While the closing ceremony will be in Verona, 160 km (100 miles) east of Milan.

Where can you watch it live? The 2026 Winter Olympics will be broadcast globally through various official rights holders.

For viewers in India, the primary destination for live coverage is Viacom18 — viewers can stream the games online on JioCinema or watch a live telecast on Sports18.

Key dates to know February 4: Competition begins (curling).

February 6: Opening ceremony.

February 7: First gold medal events.

February 8: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing downhill.

February 13: Gold medal, men’s figure skating.

February 18: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing slalom.

February 19: Gold medal, women’s figure skating. Gold medal game, women’s ice hockey. First gold medals in ski mountaineering, a new Olympic sport.

February 22: Gold medal game, men’s ice hockey. Closing ceremony.

Who is hosting the Winter Olympics in 2026? The Winter Olympics 2026 are being co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Who will host the 2030 Winter Olympics? The French Alps region has been elected as the host for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

Will India take part in the Winter Olympics 2026? Alpine skier Arif Mohammad Khan, India’s only athlete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, will be representing India at the Winter Olympics 2026 alongside alpine skier Aanchal Thakur.

Thakur had clinched two gold medals at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.