‘Words cannot express…’: Wife cheers as hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh ends career with Olympic bronze-winning match

Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh ends icredible career with Olympic bronze-winning match, wife says ‘words cannot express…’

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 07:43 PM IST
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the shoulders of a teammate as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain
India’s goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the shoulders of a teammate as India’s players take a victory lap after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match against Spain(AP)

Ace hockey player PR Sreejesh ended his illustrious 18-year career on Thursday with an Olympic bronze medal. The medal is fitting farewell for the veteran India custodian nicknamed ‘ The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey’ — and considered the best ever goalkeeper India has produced. The team had previously broken a 41-year jinx by claiming a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

“Words cannot express the pride and joy that I feel now. Achieving a #Bronze medal for India in the retirement match is truly a reward for his passion and dedication to hockey. I am speechless. We all are proud of him...It's a dream come true moment for us, for our family,” his wife Aneeshya said from Ernakulam in Kerala.

“It is very good news that the Indian team won the bronze medal. I was heartbroken in the finals when they lost... The biggest news was that we won against Great Britain,” added daughter Anusree.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh played a crucial role during the bronze playoff match — coming up with some excellent saves to help India come out trumps.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

8 Aug 2024, 07:43 PM IST
