‘Words cannot express…’: Wife cheers as hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh ends career with Olympic bronze-winning match

Ace hockey player PR Sreejesh ended his illustrious 18-year career on Thursday with an Olympic bronze medal. The medal is fitting farewell for the veteran India custodian nicknamed ‘ The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey’ — and considered the best ever goalkeeper India has produced. The team had previously broken a 41-year jinx by claiming a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

“Words cannot express the pride and joy that I feel now. Achieving a #Bronze medal for India in the retirement match is truly a reward for his passion and dedication to hockey. I am speechless. We all are proud of him...It's a dream come true moment for us, for our family,” his wife Aneeshya said from Ernakulam in Kerala.

“It is very good news that the Indian team won the bronze medal. I was heartbroken in the finals when they lost... The biggest news was that we won against Great Britain,” added daughter Anusree.

#WATCH | Ernakulam, Kerala: As Indian Men's Hockey Team wins Bronze medal at the #Paris2024Olympic , family of Indian Goalkeeper P Sreejesh addresses media pic.twitter.com/6WlFR566Ol — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

The 36-year-old Sreejesh played a crucial role during the bronze playoff match — coming up with some excellent saves to help India come out trumps.