Ace hockey player PR Sreejesh ended his illustrious 18-year career on Thursday with an Olympic bronze medal. The medal is fitting farewell for the veteran India custodian nicknamed ‘ The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey’ — and considered the best ever goalkeeper India has produced. The team had previously broken a 41-year jinx by claiming a bronze in Tokyo three years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Words cannot express the pride and joy that I feel now. Achieving a #Bronze medal for India in the retirement match is truly a reward for his passion and dedication to hockey. I am speechless. We all are proud of him...It's a dream come true moment for us, for our family," his wife Aneeshya said from Ernakulam in Kerala.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “It is very good news that the Indian team won the bronze medal. I was heartbroken in the finals when they lost... The biggest news was that we won against Great Britain," added daughter Anusree. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 36-year-old Sreejesh played a crucial role during the bronze playoff match — coming up with some excellent saves to help India come out trumps.

(With inputs from agencies)