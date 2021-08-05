Wrestler Deepak Punia loses bronze medal bout 4-2 to San Marino's Myles Amine

Deepak's defence was superb throughout the bout but the San Marino wrestler grabbed the decisive two-pointer after getting hold of the Indian's right leg and converted it into a take-down in dying moments of the bout
Wrestler Deepak Punia came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in the last 10 seconds of the 86 kg play-off against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat, here on Thursday.
Deepak's defence was superb throughout the bout but the San Marino wrestler grabbed the decisive two-pointer after getting hold of the Indian's right leg and converted it into a take-down in dying moments of the bout.