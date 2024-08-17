Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets grand welcome on arrival in Bhiwani’s Imlota village | Watch video

India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her arrival in Imlota Village of Bhiwani District on Saturday.

Watch video

#WATCH | Haryana: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her arrival in Imlota Village of Bhiwani District pic.twitter.com/4pbQDowlQt — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the IGI airport in New Delhi and welcomed Vinesh to the beats of 'dhol' when she made her way out with husband Somvir Rathi and Congress MP Deepender Hooda around 10:30am.

Fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh.

She endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics 2024 where she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams on the day of her 50kg final.

Standing in an open Jeep, 29-year-old Vinesh thanked all the supporters.

Surrounded by thick security cover, Vinesh’s caravan left for her native village Balali in Haryana.

A group of around 50 supporters followed her jeep. They offered prayers at a temple in Delhi's Dwarka before continuing their journey towards Balali.

Her caravan covered the distance of 135 kilometres from Delhi to Balali in about 10 hours as she was honoured by panchayats on the way.

Acknowledging the tremendous support, Vinesh said: “So what if they didn't give me the gold medal, but people here have given me that. The love and the respect that I have received is more than winning 1,000 Olympic gold medals.”

She had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanded a joint silver. Her appeal was dismissed on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat pens emotional note after Paris Olympics squall

“She has come back to her country after such a long time. She is very emotional also. She will spend time with family and calm herself. What Vinesh has done for women is praiseworthy. She might not have received a medal, but she is a champion for us,” said Sakshi Malik.