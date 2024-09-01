’You made the country proud’: PM Modi speaks to Paris Paralympics 2024 medalists, congratulates them

  • Among the athletes who spoke with PM Modi include Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis.

Livemint
Updated1 Sep 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 September held a telephonic conversation with the Indian medal winners in the Paralympic Games and lauded their efforts in the ongoing competition, reported news agency ANI.

Among the athletes who spoke with PM Modi include Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis, officials said.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics: Preeti Pal secures bronze in women’s T35 100m event

He congratulated each medal winner and said they had 'made the country proud' with their performances.

Apart from this, PM Modi wished shooter Avani Lekhara success in her other endeavours at the Games, PTI quoted the officials as saying, who added, she wasn't able to join the call due to her participation in an event.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi interacts with athletes, says ’Vijayi Bhava...’

India's shooting contingent ended their campaign with five medals in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Till now, India have won four medals in shooting, with Mona, Preeti, and Rubina clinching a bronze each. However, Lekhara clinched historic gold for India in shooting.

Speaking with PM Modi, Manish is aiming to better India's tally and return with seven medals.

Earlier on 31 August, Indian shooter Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event, India's fourth shooting medal and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra wishes team India ‘good luck’

She scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. Earlier, she had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round.

According to details, the SH1 category in shooting is related to athletes who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, and legs or have no limbs.

In addition, India's Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event at the Paris Paralympics.

Preeti expressed immense pride and satisfaction after the win. As quoted by PTI, she said, “I feel proud that I have got the first medal in athletics. This is my first Paralympic Games, and I have won a medal, so I am happy.”

With agency inputs.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics News’You made the country proud’: PM Modi speaks to Paris Paralympics 2024 medalists, congratulates them

