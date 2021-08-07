Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >You went farther than any Indian, blazed trail: PM Modi praises Aditi Ashok

You went farther than any Indian, blazed trail: PM Modi praises Aditi Ashok

Kawagoe : Aditi Ashok, of India, writes on her score card on the third hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics
1 min read . 11:42 AM IST Livemint

Aditi Ashok signed off fourth in the Olympic Games' golf competition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded golfer Aditi Ashok, saying she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail.

Aditi Ashok signed off fourth in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round on Saturday.

"Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign, considering she started the day at second. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

