Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Sep 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue 1 clash on Monday (September 22). The match will be played at the Orange Velodrome stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Match details

Date: Monday, September 22

Time: 2:00 PM ET in the US/ 11:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Orange Velodrome.

Referee: Jerome Brisard

VAR: Bastien Dechepy

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on beIN Sports, Fubo, and beIN Sports Connect.

Fans in India can watch the Olympique Marseille vs PSG match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions

ChatGPT: "Paris Saint-Germain head into their upcoming Ligue 1 clash with Marseille in excellent form, having won all four of their opening matches while scoring freely and keeping things tight at the back. Marseille, by contrast, have been inconsistent and vulnerable in defence, which has historically cost them in this fixture. With PSG’s superior squad depth and their strong record at the Velodrome, they look favourites to control the game and create more clear-cut chances. My prediction: PSG should edge this match, likely winning 2-1 or even 3-1 if they start strongly."

Grok: "PSG are favoured to win against Olympique Marseille in their Ligue 1 clash at Stade Velodrome, with a predicted 2-1 scoreline. PSG’s potent attack, should exploit Marseille’s defensive weaknesses, despite the hosts’ strong home scoring form. Marseille are likely to score but struggle to contain PSG’s depth."

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Team news

Marseille will miss winger Hamed Traore (thigh injury) and defender Nayef Aguerd (head injury), but CJ Egan-Riley is available after suspension.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will start despite a minor knock.

PSG are without Ousmane Dembele (calf), Desire Doue (thigh), and Joao Neves (hamstring), but their squad depth remains robust after recent rotations.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Confirmed Lineups

Olympique Marseille: Rulli, Pavard, Balerdi, Aguerd, Emerson, Højbjerg, O'Riley, Weah, Greenwood, Paixao, Gouiri.

PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Fábian Ruiz, Zaïre-Emery; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Olympique Marseille: 34

Matches won by PSG: 49

Matches ending in a draw: 22

