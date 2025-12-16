Omar Abdullah pledges support for Delhi Capitals after J&K's player Auqib Nabi Dar gets acquired in IPL auction

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged his support for Delhi Capitals following the inclusion of Auqib Nabi Dar in the franchise during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The announcement marks a heartwarming moment for Kashmir's cricket fraternity, as one of India's most talented uncapped fast bowlers finally gets his opportunity on cricket's grandest stage.

Auqib Nabi's record-breaking auction day Auqib Nabi Dar created headlines on Tuesday (16 December) when he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for an impressive ₹8.40 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi. The 29-year-old from Baramulla started the bidding at a base price of just ₹30 lakh, but soon became the centre of an intense bidding war.

The auction room witnessed fierce competition for the Jammu and Kashmir player. Delhi Capitals placed the opening bid, followed by Rajasthan Royals joining the race. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad also entered the fray, but ultimately it was Delhi Capitals who secured his services at 28 times his base price.

Auqib Nabi's form Auqib Nabi's rise to IPL stardom is built on an exceptional domestic cricket resume. Dar's breakthrough came in recent seasons. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he took 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, the most by any pacer. He continued the form into 2025-26, claiming 29 wickets in the early rounds, including three five-wicket hauls and a best of 7/24 against Rajasthan.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches with an economy under 8, proving his white-ball skills. He even shone in the Duleep Trophy, taking four wickets in four balls.

Omar Abdullah celebrates Kashmir's pride Expressing his delight over Nabi's achievement, Omar Abdullah took to social media to congratulate the cricketer and announce his newfound allegiance to Delhi Capitals.

"Congratulations to Auqib Nabi Dar for this amazing achievement. We are all very proud of him & I’m pleased that his hard work has been rewarded. Now we wait for the season to start so we can celebrate Auqib’s successes. Speaking for myself, I’m now a @DelhiCapitals supporter & can’t wait to cheer them on from the sidelines," he posted.

Delhi Capitals' strategic addition For Delhi Capitals, securing Auqib Nabi Dar represents a crucial investment in their pace bowling department. With their existing squad featuring retained players including Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc, Nabi adds depth to their attack.