Ondrej Satoria, Czech electrician announces retirement from national team after final World Baseball Classic game

Ondrej Satoria, the beloved Czech pitcher and full-time electrician who became an internet sensation by striking out Shohei Ohtani, has officially retired from international baseball following his final World Baseball Classic appearance in 2026. At 29, the Ostrava native chose to step away from the Czech national team to focus on his young family, ending a remarkable underdog journey on a high note in Tokyo.

Shohei Ohtani's strikeout in the 2023 WBC Ondrej Satoria's legend began in the 2023 WBC when his low-80s fastball and deceptive “The Worker” changeup fooled Shohei Ohtani, sending the superstar spinning with his helmet flying off. The viral clip made him a hero in Japan, where fans still seek autographs and photos.

“I thought, 'Oh no, it’s a [bad] pitch,'” Satoria recalled of the moment he believed had gone wrong, yet it worked perfectly.

He didn't rely on luck alone, striking out three more in Japan's lineup that day: Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh, and Munetaka Murakami.

“Some guy figured out that I am the only pitcher who struck out the first four hitters in Samurai Japan’s lineup,” Satoria said. “That's pretty crazy for me. It's maybe a better thing than only striking out Shohei.”

Dominant final outings in 2026 In his 2026 return, Ondrej Satoria proved his craft endures. He delivered 3 2/3 shutout innings against Australia, allowing one hit and striking out three. His farewell came against Japan in Tokyo Dome, where he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning three despite no Ohtani in the lineup. He exited to a standing ovation.

“I think it’s right, because I got famous here three years ago, and it totally makes sense to me to end it here, probably, for us, the biggest international stage where we can play,” Satoria said. “I will definitely enjoy every moment that I can wear our jersey.”

Family first and Czech baseball's rise Ondrej Satoria leaves with a historic European Championship bronze medal from last fall, the Czech Republic's first after decades of pursuit.

“A medal with the national team was the last piece of my puzzle, and I finally had it,” he said. “I cried, I really cried. I have to say it’s the most important artifact in my collection. The ball from Shohei is always special, but the medal means everything to me.”

Known for his bushy beard, quirky pitch names like “The Cannon” (fastball) and “The Fishing Lure” (curve), and a growing Star Wars Dark Side tattoo sleeve inspired by Anakin Skywalker, Satoria embodies baseball's charm.

“I realized that I really love the story of Anakin Skywalker -- he’s a small guy, a Jedi, and Darth Vader is the best villain in movie history. So, I dedicated my arm to the life of Anakin Skywalker,” Satoria said.