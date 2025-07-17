Ons Jabeur reveals reason for taking break from tennis; says 'I haven't truly felt happy…'

Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian tennis star and a three-time Grand Slam finalist, has announced her decision to take a break from professional tennis. The 30-year-old revealed the reason prompting her to stay away from the sport with a heartfelt post.

Ons Jabeur's Instagram post Ons Jabeur shared an Instagram post to express that the break from tennis is not a goodbye but a pause for healing and reflection. She opened up about the emotional burden she’s carried.

“For the past two years, I have been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges,” she wrote.

“But, deep down, I haven’t felt happy on court for some time now,” she stated.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now I feel it’s time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living,” she wrote.

Ons Jabeur's recent challenges Ons Jabeur’s journey in tennis has been remarkable, but filled with many obstacles. Once ranked as high as world number two, she has faced persistent injuries over the past two years, which have taken a toll on her performance and confidence.

Notably, her withdrawal from the Montreal Open and absence from the US Open entry list, where she was the only player in the top 99 to opt out, signalled the depth of her struggles.

Ons Jabeur's Wimbledon 2025 exit Now ranked 71st, Ons Jabeur’s physical challenges were evident at this year’s Wimbledon, where she retired during her first-round match on the tournament’s opening day.

Reflecting on that moment, she had expressed, “I am pretty sad, it really doesn’t help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it has been a very tough season for me.”

Ons Jabeur's career and performance Ons Jabeur has showcased her talent in tennis as a two-time Wimbledon finalist and a beacon of representation for Tunisian and Arab athletes. She has inspired countless fans with her skills and talent. The 30-year-old received her highest career ranking as world no. 2 in 2022 when she reached the finals of Wimbledon as well as the US Open.

Ons Jabeur 's best performances in the Grand Slam singles AustralianOpen - Quarterfinals (2020)

FrenchOpen - Quarterfinals (2023,2024)

Wimbledon - Final (2022,2023)