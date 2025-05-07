Indian Cricketers react to Operation Sindoor: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag extend support to Indian Armed Forces

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a series of strikes targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7). This operation was a direct response to Pahalgam terror attack. India's cricketing icons have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in voicing their pride for the country through heartfelt social media posts filled with chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Indian Cricketers reactions to Operation Sindoor: The posts by Indian cricketers bridged the gap between the cricket pitch and the battlefield, reminding fans that the fight against terrorism unites every Indian.

"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world," Sachin Tendulkar posted.

Virender Sehwag, known for his bold and witty commentary, took to social media with a fiery post in Hindi which translates - “If someone throws a stone at you, throw a flower back, but with the pot. Jai Hind!”

Players like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Pragyan Ojha, and RP Singh among others shared heartfelt posts.

While Shikhar Dhawan expressed taking stand against terrorism, Umesh Yadav on the other hand, gave salute to the Indian army.

Pahalgam terror attack The Pahalgam attack which took place on April 22, shocked India with its sheer brutality. Terrorists executed victims, 26 people, mostly tourists at close range with headshots, deliberately in front of their families to maximize trauma. The attackers left a chilling message, urging survivors to “take back the message.”