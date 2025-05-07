Operation Sindoor impacts IPL: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash to move from Dharamshala to Wankhede - Report

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash on May 11 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be move from Dharamshala to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. After India struck nine terrorists camps in Pakistan on the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian government have shut down airports of Dharamshala, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot till 5:30 AM IST on May 10.

Based on a Times Now report, the PBKS vs MI clash has already been moved from Dharamshala to Mumbai. Before the Mumbai Indians encounter, Punjab Kings are also set to host Delhi Capitals at the same venue on May 8. The report also claims that the PBKS vs DC game is likely to be rescheduled.

Sources at both Punjab Kings told Livemint, they are yet to get any official intimation from the management. "Too early to say that. Have not heard anything from management," said an individual associated with the Punjab-based franchise to the website.

However, the BCCI is also yet to provide an update on the same. Dharamshala is Punjab Kings' second home ground in IPL 2025 after Mullanpur in new Chandigarh. The picturesque stadium is scheduled to host three IPL 2025 games. Punjab Kings have already hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first game at the venue on May 4.