Oregon Ducks dominate Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in historic Orange Bowl shutout win

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent College Football Playoff history, dismantling the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in the Orange Bowl quarterfinal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday (January 1). The shutout victory not only advanced Oregon to the Peach Bowl semifinals but also marked a historic turning point for the defending Big 12 champions, who failed to record a single point for the first time since November 20, 2021.