Oregon Ducks dominate Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in historic Orange Bowl shutout win

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent College Football Playoff history, dismantling the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in the Orange Bowl quarterfinal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday (January 1). The shutout victory not only advanced Oregon to the Peach Bowl semifinals but also marked a historic turning point for the defending Big 12 champions, who failed to record a single point for the first time since November 20, 2021.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025