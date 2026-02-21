Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, probable line-ups, live streaming and more

Osasuna will face Real Madrid in La Liga, Round 25 clash on Saturday (February 21). The match will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

Real Madrid head into this clash as La Liga leaders with 60 points, aiming to extend their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of the table. Osasuna have been in good form recently, with 24 points and 10th position. They will be looking to cause an upset against the high-flying visitors.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Saturday, February 21

Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US / 11:00 PM IST (February 21) in India

Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona

Referee: Quintero Gonzalez

VAR: Figueroa Vazquez

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN Deportes and streaming platforms like ESPN+ and fuboTV.

Fans in India can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app.

AI predictions Grok: “Real Madrid are in scintillating form as league leaders, chasing a ninth straight La Liga win, but Osasuna's strong home record and recent unbeaten run make El Sadar a tricky venue. Expect a competitive battle with Madrid's quality shining through, Real Madrid to win 2-1.”

ChatGPT: “Real Madrid enter as clear favourites with their current momentum and top-table position, but Osasuna's resilience at home and ability to frustrate big teams could make this tougher than expected. Madrid's attacking firepower should prevail in a high-intensity affair. Real Madrid to take it 3-1 or grind out a narrow 2-0 victory.”

Also Read | Real Madrid edge Rayo Vallecano 2-1; keep title hopes alive

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Team news Osasuna: The hosts are without key wide player Iker Benito due to a long-term cruciate ligament injury, and Flavien Boyomo is out with an ankle injury. Otherwise, they are in good shape, boosted by their recent positive results and strong home form over the past two months.

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe is in the squad and available after recent doubts. The team remains strong overall. The key absences include Jude Bellingham (hamstring injury), Eder Militao (tendon injury), Rodrygo (hamstring injury).

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineups Osasuna expected lineup: Herrera, Galan, Herrando, Catena, Rosier, Torro, Moncayola, V. Munoz, Oroz, Ruben, Budimir

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Mastantuono, Vinicius, Mbappe

Also Read | Xabi Alonso part ways with Real Madrid following Spanish Super Cup loss to Barca

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Osasuna: 13

Matches won by Real Madrid: 63