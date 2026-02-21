Osasuna will face Real Madrid in La Liga, Round 25 clash on Saturday (February 21). The match will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid head into this clash as La Liga leaders with 60 points, aiming to extend their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of the table. Osasuna have been in good form recently, with 24 points and 10th position. They will be looking to cause an upset against the high-flying visitors.
Date: Saturday, February 21
Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US / 11:00 PM IST (February 21) in India
Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona
Referee: Quintero Gonzalez
VAR: Figueroa Vazquez
Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN Deportes and streaming platforms like ESPN+ and fuboTV.
Fans in India can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app.
Grok: “Real Madrid are in scintillating form as league leaders, chasing a ninth straight La Liga win, but Osasuna's strong home record and recent unbeaten run make El Sadar a tricky venue. Expect a competitive battle with Madrid's quality shining through, Real Madrid to win 2-1.”
ChatGPT: “Real Madrid enter as clear favourites with their current momentum and top-table position, but Osasuna's resilience at home and ability to frustrate big teams could make this tougher than expected. Madrid's attacking firepower should prevail in a high-intensity affair. Real Madrid to take it 3-1 or grind out a narrow 2-0 victory.”
The hosts are without key wide player Iker Benito due to a long-term cruciate ligament injury, and Flavien Boyomo is out with an ankle injury. Otherwise, they are in good shape, boosted by their recent positive results and strong home form over the past two months.
Kylian Mbappe is in the squad and available after recent doubts. The team remains strong overall. The key absences include Jude Bellingham (hamstring injury), Eder Militao (tendon injury), Rodrygo (hamstring injury).
Osasuna expected lineup: Herrera, Galan, Herrando, Catena, Rosier, Torro, Moncayola, V. Munoz, Oroz, Ruben, Budimir
Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Mastantuono, Vinicius, Mbappe
Matches won by Osasuna: 13
Matches won by Real Madrid: 63
Matches ending in a draw: 20