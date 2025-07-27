Oscar Piastri clinches win at Belgian Grand Prix; strengthens F1 championship lead with sixth victory of 2025

Oscar Piastri delivered a masterclass performance to claim his sixth victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Belgian Grand Prix on a rain-soaked Sunday at Spa-Francorchamps. The McLaren driver’s commanding win not only showcased his skill but also extended his lead in the F1 championship, solidifying his position as a frontrunner in the title race.

A decisive early overtake on teammate and title rival Lando Norris proved advantageous, allowing Piastri to secure a crucial win by 3.41 seconds and extend his championship lead to 16 points.

Rain disruption and a delayed start Heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps delayed the race by 90 minutes, with conditions initially deemed undriveable by the FIA after a formation lap at 3 PM local time. Notably, the start was red-flagged.

Drivers and teams waited until just before 4:30 PM, when the race began behind the safety car. By Lap 12, the track was ready for dry tires, setting the stage for a strategic battle. Despite hopes for a classic wet-weather race, the event unfolded as a display of precision and pace, particularly from McLaren.

Oscar Piastri’s strategy leading to the win Starting from second, Oscar Piastri capitalized on Spa’s long Kemmel Straight, using the run through Eau Rouge to overtake pole-sitter Lando Norris on the opening lap. The move mirrored a reversal of Saturday’s sprint race, where Piastri lost the lead from pole to Max Verstappen. “Let’s go!” Piastri exclaimed over the radio after crossing the finish line.

His flawless drive, even on medium tires compared to Norris’s harder compound, ensured a comfortable victory despite Norris closing the gap late in the race.

McLaren’s dominant display McLaren’s pace was untouchable, with Piastri and Norris securing a one-two finish, leaving Charles Leclerc 20 seconds behind in third. Norris, despite the tire advantage, couldn’t challenge Piastri’s lead, marking a missed opportunity for a third consecutive win.

F1 race standings Charles Leclerc’s third-place finish was a boost for Ferrari, though they couldn’t match McLaren’s pace. Reigning champion Max Verstappen settled for fourth for Red Bull, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell in fifth.

Winner McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri waves on the podium next to second placed McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (L) and third placed Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa.

Top 10 finishers at the Belgian Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. George Russell (Mercedes)

6. Alex Albon (Williams)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

9. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)