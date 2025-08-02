Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris in Hungarian Grand Prix FP3; McLaren secures 1-2 positions ahead of Charles Leclerc

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri claimed the top spot in the final practice session (FP3) for the Hungarian Grand Prix, edging out teammate Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The session at the Hungaroring provided teams with a crucial last chance to fine-tune their setups before the all-important F1 Qualifying.

What happened in the session? In the final practice session for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren showcased their strength as Oscar Piastri set the fastest lap time of 1:14.916. He narrowly beat his teammate Lando Norris by just 0.032 seconds.

The session saw teams focusing on qualifying simulations, with McLaren dominating the timesheets. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured third place, 0.4 seconds behind Piastri, while Lewis Hamilton took fourth. Red Bull struggled, with Max Verstappen finishing 12th.

Oscar Piastri dominates Oscar Piastri led the way with a commanding performance, posting the quickest lap in FP3 and reinforcing McLaren’s strong weekend form. Piastri’s consistent pace across practice sessions signals his growing confidence and McLaren’s competitive car setup, making them the team to watch in qualifying and the race.

Top ten positions from the Hungarian Grand Prix FP3 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1min 14.916secs

Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.032secs

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.399secs

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.829secs

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.878secs

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +0.912secs

George Russell (Mercedes) +0.924secs

Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) +0.977secs

Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) +1.109secs

Formula 1 Practice session report McLaren leads the way McLaren started strongly, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris hitting the track early. Their initial runs were conservative, but by the 45-minute mark, they focused on Qualifying simulations, setting the stage for a competitive session.

Early pace and challenges Yuki Tsunoda briefly led for Racing Bulls, despite oversteer issues. Max Verstappen, still tweaking his setup, posted a 1m 16.547s, only to be outpaced by Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Also Read | Oscar Piastri clinches win at Belgian Grand Prix; extends F1 championship lead

Midfield and late action Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto shone in sixth, while Williams’ Alex Albon struggled, reporting floor damage. Traffic caused frustrations, with Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar criticizing Norris.