Oscar Piastri’s Baku blunder: F1 leader crashes in chaotic Azerbaijan GP qualifying | Watch video

In a stunning twist to the Formula 1 title race, championship leader Oscar Piastri slammed into the barriers during Q3 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, handing a lifeline to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The dramatic incident, which triggered the session's record sixth red flag, left the 24-year-old Australian starting ninth on the grid – his worst position of the season.
The Baku City Circuit has long been a high-stakes gamble, with its tight walls and long straights punishing even the slightest error. But today's qualifying session turned into a demolition derby, stretching nearly two hours as crashes piled up. Piastri, who entered the weekend with a commanding 31-point lead over Norris, was pushing hard for a top spot when disaster struck
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
3. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
5. George Russell (Mercedes)
6. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
7. Lando Norris (McLaren)
8. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
