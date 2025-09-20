Oscar Piastri’s Baku blunder: F1 leader crashes in chaotic Azerbaijan GP qualifying | Watch video

In a stunning twist to the Formula 1 title race, championship leader Oscar Piastri slammed into the barriers during Q3 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, handing a lifeline to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The dramatic incident, which triggered the session's record sixth red flag, left the 24-year-old Australian starting ninth on the grid – his worst position of the season.

The Baku City Circuit has long been a high-stakes gamble, with its tight walls and long straights punishing even the slightest error. But today's qualifying session turned into a demolition derby, stretching nearly two hours as crashes piled up. Piastri, who entered the weekend with a commanding 31-point lead over Norris, was pushing hard for a top spot when disaster struck