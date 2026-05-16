Oscar winning director Paul Sorrentino to helm documentary on football coach Carlo Ancelotti

Washington DC [US], May 16 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino is developing a documentary on legendary Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti. It will capture behind-the-scenes of his five-decade career and culminate in the 2026 World Cup this summer as he coaches Brazil's national team, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, the Carlo Ancelotti documentary taps into Sorrentino's passion for football, previously seen in his Oscar-nominated semi-autobiographical film 'The Hand of God' (2021), in which he explored his Neapolitan youth and a family tragedy through the lens of football and the arrival of Diego Maradona in the local team.

Born into a farming family in Reggio Emilio, Ancelotti began his career as a midfielder for local club Parma, then played for Roma and AC Milan. He moved into coaching in the early 1990s and has since coached 11 clubs, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid; won 26 trophies and five Champions Leagues, reported Deadline.

The documentary will intertwine archive images of his life with recent images shot in Italy, Spain and Brazil, as well as in the U.S. during the upcoming World Cup.

"It's an honour to tell my story alongside the great Paolo Sorrentino. I've always admired his masterpieces and his commitment to artful storytelling," said Ancelotti of the project.

The film is produced by Francesco Melzi d'Eril, producer of Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name, for MDE Films.

The other producers include Chloe McClay, Celia Babini and Buck Andrews at Tart Productions and Gabriele Moratti for MeMo Films.