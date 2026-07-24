'Our students are our future, protect their dreams': Irfan Pathan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has spoken out on the nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak.

In a post on X, he expressed his solidarity with the protesting students.

"Every student puts in years of hard work for a better future and their families make sacrifices along the way too. No paper leak should ever be allowed to take that hope. I have full faith that our country,authorities will ensure every one of them gets a fair chance. I also hope every possible step is taken to make sure this never happens again. Our students are our future, Protect their dreams," he wrote.

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Earlier, legendary Sachin Tendulkar urged society to uphold honesty, hard work and merit amid the ongoing protests.

In a post on X, recalling his father's lesson that "failure is okay, cheating is not," Tendulkar on Thursday said students' disappointment over their hard work not being rewarded is understandable. He called on parents, teachers, schools, administrators and society to create an environment where integrity is encouraged, merit is rewarded, and young people remain motivated to pursue their aspirations.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.' As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Tendulkar said in a post.

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"Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised," he added.

Tendulkar called for a culture that rewards hard work, promotes honesty, and ensures merit is recognised, expressing confidence in finding solutions to secure the future and aspirations of young people.

He said, "We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!" (ANI)

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