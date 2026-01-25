Oweh scores 20 of his 23 points in 2nd half, leads Kentucky to 5th straight win, 72-63 over Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh, without a field goal in the first half, scored 20 of his 23 points after the break and Kentucky beat Mississippi 72-63 on Saturday for the Wildcats' fifth straight win.

Oweh was 6-of-12 shooting and 10 of 14 at the line and has scored in double figures in 23 straight games dating to last season. Collin Chandler added 12 points and Jasper Johnson 11 for the Wildcats (14-6, 5-2 SEC).

AJ Storr scored 20 points and Malik Dia added 16 for the Rebels (11-9, 3-4). Corey Chest grabbed 10 rebounds.

Chandler was only 2-of-10 shooting but hit a 3-pointer in the final minute for a six-point lead that Malachi Moreno extended to eight with two free throws. Zach Day hit a baseline 3 for the Rebels but the Wildcats finished the scoring with four free throws.

Except for a lone tie, the Wildcats led throughout the second half but never by double figures. Their largest lead of 10 came in the first half after Johnson hit a pair of 3s early in a 18-4 run that Noah capped with another 3. Ole Miss finished the half with four free throws to cut the margin to 29-23.

The 23 points added up to the Rebels' lowest first-half total this season with Storr accounting for 10. The Rebels shot only 25% in the first half when they were 1 of 10 from the arc.

Neither team finished above 36% shooting in a game that had 59 free throws with Kentucky making 28 of 38.

Kentucky has won 15 straight home games over Ole Miss.

Mississippi is home against Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Kentucky is at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.