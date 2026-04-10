Owen Caissie has 3 hits and 3 RBIs to help Marlins beat Reds 8-1

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie had three hits and three RBIs to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Thursday.

Javier Sanoja also had three hits with two RBIs, Xavier Edwards tripled and Otto Lopez added a double for the Marlins, who had 12 hits total and moved to 7-3 at home this season.

Marlins right-hander Max Meyer picked up his first win since May 16, 2025, allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts. Meyer last won a start last year against the Tampa Bay Rays before undergoing season-ending left hip surgery in June.

Caissie drove in a pair of runs with an opposite-field double off Rhett Lowder (1-1) in the third, making it 3-0 after Agustín Ramírez's fielder's choice allowed Edwards to score in the first.

Caissie doubled again in the sixth before scoring on Edwards' single to center, and added a run-scoring single against Jose Franco in the seventh to make it 6-1.

After a double steal by Jakob Marsee and Graham Pauley, Ramírez drove in two more runs with a single in the eighth.

Lowder gave up eight hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings as the Reds ended their road trip 5-2.

Sal Stewart hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 4-1. The Miami native drove Meyer's 1-2 four-seam fastball to center for his second homer of the series.

Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine left in the sixth with left knee discomfort after an unsuccessful diving catch attempt on a sinking fly ball hit by Spencer Steer.

Cincinnati center fielder Dane Myers began the game with a highlight-reel play against his former team, making a leaping catch at the wall to rob Marsee of an extra-base hit.

Tyler Phillips pitched the last three innings for his first save of the season.

Cincinnati: RHP Chase Burns (1-0, 0.82) will start the first of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Miami: RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.31) starts the first of a three game series at Detroit.