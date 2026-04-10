Owen Caissie has 3 hits and 3 RBIs to help Marlins beat Reds 8-1

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie had three hits and three RBIs to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Thursday.

Javier Sanoja also had three hits with two RBIs, Xavier Edwards tripled and Otto Lopez added a double for the Marlins, who had 12 hits total and moved to 7-3 at home this season.

Marlins right-hander Max Meyer picked up his first win since May 16, 2025, allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts. Meyer last won a start last year against the Tampa Bay Rays before undergoing season-ending left hip surgery in June.

Advertisement

Caissie drove in a pair of runs with an opposite-field double off Rhett Lowder (1-1) in the third, making it 3-0 after Agustín Ramírez's fielder's choice allowed Edwards to score in the first.

Caissie doubled again in the sixth before scoring on Edwards' single to center, and added a run-scoring single against Jose Franco in the seventh to make it 6-1.

After a double steal by Jakob Marsee and Graham Pauley, Ramírez drove in two more runs with a single in the eighth.

Lowder gave up eight hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings as the Reds ended their road trip 5-2.

Sal Stewart hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 4-1. The Miami native drove Meyer's 1-2 four-seam fastball to center for his second homer of the series.

Advertisement

Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine left in the sixth with left knee discomfort after an unsuccessful diving catch attempt on a sinking fly ball hit by Spencer Steer.

Cincinnati center fielder Dane Myers began the game with a highlight-reel play against his former team, making a leaping catch at the wall to rob Marsee of an extra-base hit.

Tyler Phillips pitched the last three innings for his first save of the season.

Cincinnati: RHP Chase Burns (1-0, 0.82) will start the first of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Miami: RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.31) starts the first of a three game series at Detroit.