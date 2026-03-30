Owen Caissie hits walk-off homer to give Marlins a sweep of Rockies in season-opening series

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie hit a walk-off, two-run homer to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and complete a sweep of their season-opening series.
Javier Sanoja doubled with two outs in the ninth inning against Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik (0-1) before Caissie drilled a change-up from Vodnik over the wall in right field.
In addition to going deep, Caissie doubled twice and batted 5 for 10 over the three-game set.
Sanoja, Otto López and Xavier Edwards had two hits each for the Marlins. Michael Petersen (1-0) got the win, throwing a perfect ninth.
The Rockies struck quickly against Marlins starter Max Meyer on Jordan Beck’s three-run double in the first.
Miami chipped away at the early deficit when López hit an RBI double in the first and Austin Slater added a sacrifice fly in the second.
Rockies starter José Quintana was lifted after 4 1/3 innings and 78 pitches of two-run ball. Quintana gave up four hits, struck out two and walked four.
The 37-year-old Quintana began his 15th season with Sunday’s outing. Quintana pitched for eight previous clubs before Colorado signed him to a free agent deal in the offseason.
Meyer settled down after the first and kept the Rockies scoreless through the remainder of his five-inning outing. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two.
Miami’s Deyvison De Los Santos doubled in his first major league at-bat in the second. De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Saturday.
Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-10, 4.64 with Baltimore in 2025) makes his Colorado debut in the opener of a three-game set at Toronto on Monday. Four seasons since his last major league appearance, RHP Cody Ponce will start for the Blue Jays.
Marlins: RHP Chris Paddack (5-12, 5.35 in 2025) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. RHP Davis Martin (7-10, 4.10) will start for the White Sox.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.