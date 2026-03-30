Owen Caissie hits walk-off homer to give Marlins a sweep of Rockies in season-opening series

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie hit a walk-off, two-run homer to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and complete a sweep of their season-opening series.

Javier Sanoja doubled with two outs in the ninth inning against Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik (0-1) before Caissie drilled a change-up from Vodnik over the wall in right field.

In addition to going deep, Caissie doubled twice and batted 5 for 10 over the three-game set.

Sanoja, Otto López and Xavier Edwards had two hits each for the Marlins. Michael Petersen (1-0) got the win, throwing a perfect ninth.

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The Rockies struck quickly against Marlins starter Max Meyer on Jordan Beck’s three-run double in the first.

Miami chipped away at the early deficit when López hit an RBI double in the first and Austin Slater added a sacrifice fly in the second.

Rockies starter José Quintana was lifted after 4 1/3 innings and 78 pitches of two-run ball. Quintana gave up four hits, struck out two and walked four.

The 37-year-old Quintana began his 15th season with Sunday’s outing. Quintana pitched for eight previous clubs before Colorado signed him to a free agent deal in the offseason.

Meyer settled down after the first and kept the Rockies scoreless through the remainder of his five-inning outing. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two.

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Miami’s Deyvison De Los Santos doubled in his first major league at-bat in the second. De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Saturday.

Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-10, 4.64 with Baltimore in 2025) makes his Colorado debut in the opener of a three-game set at Toronto on Monday. Four seasons since his last major league appearance, RHP Cody Ponce will start for the Blue Jays.

Marlins: RHP Chris Paddack (5-12, 5.35 in 2025) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. RHP Davis Martin (7-10, 4.10) will start for the White Sox.