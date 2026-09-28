Pac dies at 40: What happened to former WWE & AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley aka Neville?

Professional Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, who gained fame in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), died at the age of 40 on Sunday night. The news of Satterley's death came out after AWE released a statement, announcing his death.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the AEW said in a statement. "A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

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“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans,” the statement from AEW further added.

The passing away of Satterley came just a day after his final wrestling appearance at AEW All Out in Chicago on September 26 after he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. Satterley failed to keep up as Andrade countered Pac's Brutalizer submission. As a result Andrade retained the title.

All you need to know about Pac? Born in 1986, Satterley's got a breakthrough when he made his debut at WWEs developmental territory NXT, under the ring name of Adrian Neville. He was promoted to WWE roster in 2015 and wrestled as Neville. Satterley signed for AEW in 2019, as a member of Death Triangle Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix in company.

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Satterley achieved huge success at WWE. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship two times, NXT Champion title and also became two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. All these accolades came after Satterley was promoted to the main roster.

Later, Satterley became AEW International Champion and won the AEW World Trios Champion twice, thus becoming the first wrestler to hold these titles simultaneously. He has also competed at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre in Mexico.

Besides Pac and Neville, Satterley was also known as "The Man that Gravity Forgot". This was a reference to a signature finishing move which saw Satterley spin 360 degrees from the top rope and land on his opponent.

What's Benjamin Satterley, aka, Pac's cause of death? At present, there is no confirmed news of how Satterley passed away. Even the AEW has not confirmed the reason of Satterley's death. Soon after the news broke, AEW founder and chief executive Tony Khan poured his condolences and called the wrestler a "beloved husband and friend to his many loved ones".

“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace,” said Khan.