The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field on September 11. Both teams will enter after their strong Week 1 performances.

Green Bay dominated the Detroit Lions 27-13 at home. On the other hand, Washington handled the New York Giants 21-6. The upcoming clash will be a nail-biter as two NFC contenders will be against each other early in the season.

Team news and injuries Injury concerns linger for both squads. The Packers will be without two players, with several listed as questionable, including CB Nate Hobbs and T Zach Tom. Receiver Jayden Reed also showed resilience playing through a foot injury. On the Commanders’ side, the squad appears healthier, which could tilt some matchups in their favour in the short term. Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (Washington) and Jordan Love (Green Bay) both impressed in Week 1, steering their teams to convincing victories.

Storylines to watch This game is crucial for both NFC playoff hopefuls, with Green Bay aiming to capitalize on momentum from a dominant Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, while Washington seeks their first victory at Lambeau Field since 1988. The Commanders reached last season’s NFC Championship, and the Packers made a Wild Card exit, adding to the pressure for early-season statements.

AI Predictions Chat GPT: “Tonight feels like the kind of game where Green Bay strikes first, Washington fights back, and the fourth quarter decides everything. The Packers’ defense makes the final stop, and Lambeau breathes easy. My call: Packers 28, Commanders 21. A hard-fought battle, but the home team edges it out.”

Grok: "The Packers win 27-20 and cover the -3.5 spread. Green Bay's home dominance, bolstered defense (thanks to Parsons), and balanced attack give them the edge in a close, defensive battle. Washington's offense is explosive, but traveling to Lambeau on a short week against a motivated Packers team proves too much, especially with Daniels facing his first true test. This keeps Green Bay in the NFC North hunt early."

Microsoft Autopilot: “The Packers will defend Lambeau with grit and precision, leaning on Jordan Love’s dual-threat ability and a relentless pass rush. The Commanders, led by rookie Jayden Daniels, will flash moments of brilliance but struggle against Green Bay’s disciplined defense. Expect a tight first half, but the Packers pull away late with a clutch fourth-quarter drive. Final score prediction: Packers 27 – Commanders 20. This one feels like a statement win for Green Bay.”