Pahalgam Terror Attack: No fireworks, cheerleaders during SRH vs MI match, players to wear black armbands; here’s why

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face each other in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday (April 23) at SRH's home ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ahead of the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced tributes to honour the victims of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

BCCI's heartfelt gesture The BCCI has decided that players and umpires will wear black armbands in the upcoming SRH vs. MI game to honour the victims of the terror attack. Additionally, fireworks won't be used in the game. Even DJ performances and cheerleader routines will be suspended for the upcoming contest.

“Players and umpires to wear black armbands in today's match. There will be one minute's silence before the start of the match, and there will be no cheerleaders today, also no fireworks,” a BCCI source was quoted by The Tribune India.

Advertisement

The match which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, will commence with a minute of silence, allowing players, officials, and fans to come together in solidarity to pay their respects to those affected by the tragedy.

The SRH vs MI game in the IPL 2025 season will carry a deeper significance as a moment for collective reflection. Fans attending the match or watching from home are expected to join in the tribute and create a powerful display of empathy. The BCCI’s actions also serve as a reminder of cricket’s role in bringing people together.

Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tuesday (April 22), a deadly terrorist attack struck a hill station called Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Between 2:45 pm and 3:00 pm, gunmen from “The Resistance Front” (TRF), linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, emerged from nearby forests and killed around 26 people, mostly tourists. Dressed in military uniforms, they opened fire indiscriminately. The absence of nearby vehicles heightened the chaos, leaving tourists vulnerable. One of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years unfolded while US Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat/Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari