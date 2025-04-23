Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: From Shubman Gill to Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricketers post heartfelt reactions on social media

A horrific terrorist attack took place in the serene Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on the 22nd of April, Tuesday when a joyful tourist outing was turned into a nightmare. Around Four to six terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians, claiming several lives. After the tragedy, the Indian cricketing community have responded on the unfortunate event. Players like Shubman Gill, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag among others posted hearted reactions on their social media handles.

Social media reactions by cricketers "Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," Shubman Gill posted.

Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity.”

Pahalgam Terror Attack Around 26 people, mostly tourists were killed and many others injured in a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam hill station of Jammu and Kashmir. On the day of attack, the US Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a part of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is believed to be behind the heinous attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir's recent past.

How did the attack unfold? A group of gunmen descended from nearby forests in Pahalgam between 2.45 PM to 3 PM. The militants opened fire, killing and injuring people. According to several eyewitnesses, the gunmen in military uniforms started firing indiscriminately, triggering fear among the tourists. The absence of vehicles in the vicinity added to the panic.

Jammu and Kashmir Shutdown The state of Jammu and Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown on Wednesday, April 23 to express collective grief and protest against the deadly terrorist attack. It is the first complete shutdown in the state after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Before 2019, the shutdown calls usually came from separatist outfits.