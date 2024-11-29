Pakistan Cricket Board rejects hybrid model for Champions Trophy; here’s what we know

Pakistan has reportedly rejected the proposed hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy. This has come just one day before the crucial ICC meeting which is set to be held today i.e. November 29. The PCB has completly ruled out the hybrid model option as it has asked the ICC to not even discuss it in the meeting.

“I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is not acceptable to them,” a source told PTI.

The board stated that adopting a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy would effectively give preferential treatment to India.

“I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a Hybrid model on the condition that if India can’t play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 (ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India,” the source further added.

Another source told PTI that PCB has asked the ICC to clarify whether the BCCI has submitted an official letter from the Indian government, stating that permission has not been granted for the Indian team to play in Pakistan. Mentioning the ICC regulations, the source said, “Under the regulations, if any team says its government is not allowing it to play in another nation on whatever grounds that board has to submit their government’s directives in writing which we have not seen so far.”

Pakistan are the defending champion of ICC Champions Trophy, having won the title at The Oval in London in 2017, defeating India in the final. For this edition, India has reportedly denied travelling to Pakistan for the tournament, and the ICC is working with PCB to find a possible solution to it, including hosting it in a hybrid model or shifting the competition out of Pakistan, possibly the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or South Africa.