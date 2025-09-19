Pakistan Cricket Board responds to ICC over PMOA violation in Asia Cup; PCB questions world body, ‘if SOP was not…’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly responded to the International Cricket Council (ICC) arguing that there was no violation of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). Following the Pakistan vs UAE game, which was delayed by an hour, the ICC shot an e-mail to the PCB on Thursday citing misconduct and "multiple violations" of PMOA protocol.

According to a PTI report, the PCB stated that media manager had authorized access to the PMOA and that his presence in the meeting with the match referee Andy Pycroft isn't a violation. The report stated PCB questioning ICC that if it was a violation when was it not reported to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) right there.

In its response to ICC, the PCB defended its media manager filming a meeting between match referee Pycroft and Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

"The team's media manager is part of the squad and has authorised access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation," a tournament source told the news agency, outlining the board's response. If the Standard Operating Procedure was not followed, the ICC should check with the (match) referee on whether the matter was reported to the ACU," the source added.

The ICC also questioned a PCB release which stated that Pycroft had apologised. The world body clarified that the Zimbabwean had only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager.

When the whole Asia Cup drama started? It all started when Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with his opposite number Salman Agha and the PCB complained to the ICC about match referee violating the protocols pertaining to 'Spirit of the Game' and wanted him to be removed from the tournament or from Pakistan's matches.

The ICC rejected PCB's claims and also backed its elite panel match referee making it clear that he was merely passing on the message of the ACC venue manager. Clearly, the cricket world haven't seen the last of this controversy.

