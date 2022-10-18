Pakistan may pull out of ODI World Cup if India refuses to travel for Asia Cup

Pakistan may pull out of ODI World Cup if India refuses to travel for Asia Cup2 min read . 10:24 PM IST
- Apart from global or continental events, India does not play with Pakistan since 2008.
With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announcing the Indian Cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, the latter threatened to pull out of next year's World Cup in India.
With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announcing the Indian Cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, the latter threatened to pull out of next year's World Cup in India.
As per the Asian Cricket Council's executive board's decision, the next edition of Asia Cup next year is scheduled in Pakistan and Jay Shah has stated: "India will play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue."
As per the Asian Cricket Council's executive board's decision, the next edition of Asia Cup next year is scheduled in Pakistan and Jay Shah has stated: "India will play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue."
With reports being published of Jay Shah's decision in the media, another report claim that Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling to pull out of 50-over ICC World Cup in India.
"The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," PTI quoted a senior OCB source.
Apart from global or continental events, India does not play with Pakistan since 2008. Pakistan last came to India for a short six-match white ball bilateral series in 2012. India had last toured Pakistan back in 2006.
According to the FTP released earlier, Pakistan are scheduled to hold two big ICC events in the next three years - the Asia Cup (which will be a 50-over format ahead of the 2023 World Cup) next year and the Champions Trophy in 2025.
It is the first time that the country was rewarded with the hosting rights of two major ICC events. However, BCCI's decision for a neutral venue may not be looked upon with greeting gesture and it is highly speculated that PCB and other officials reactions may vary.
Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, the bilateral series between the two countries have been cancelled for several times.
With PTI inputs.