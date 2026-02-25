Are Pakistan out of T20 World Cup 2026 race? Super 8 group 2 scenarios explained after NZ's 61-run win over SL

Pakistan's campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is teetering on the edge after New Zealand's dominant 61-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in Super 8 Group 2 on Wednesday (February 25). The Men in Green are not yet mathematically eliminated, but their semi-final hopes now rely on a chain of results.
New Zealand made 168/7. Mitchell Santner played a quick 47 runs off just 26 balls to lift the total. Then their spinners took control. Rachin Ravindra grabbed 4 wickets, and Santner helped Sri Lanka finish with 107/8 after 20 overs.
The victory not only eliminated the co-hosts but catapulted New Zealand's net run rate (NRR) to +3.050, creating a formidable buffer.
England (Qualified): Played 2, Won 2, Lost 0, NR 0, Points 4, NRR +1.491
New Zealand: Played 2, Won 1, Lost 0, NR 1, Points 3, NRR +3.050
Pakistan: Played 2, Won 0, Lost 1, NR 1, Points 1, NRR -0.461
Sri Lanka (Eliminated): Played 2, Won 0, Lost 2, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -2.800
England have locked in top spot and a semi-final berth with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Sri Lanka's exit is confirmed after back-to-back heavy defeats.
Pakistan's last group fixture is against Sri Lanka on February 28. Winning that game would give them 3 points and a chance to improve their NRR substantially. However, everything will depend on the February 27 game between England and New Zealand.
England win convincingly (damaging New Zealand's NRR), and Pakistan post a big-margin victory over Sri Lanka. If England, New Zealand, and Pakistan all end on 3-4 points, NRR becomes the decider, Pakistan would need an exceptional performance to overtake New Zealand's +3.050.
A New Zealand win (or no-result washout) pushes them to at least 4 points, securing the second semi-final spot and ending Pakistan's run immediately, no matter what happens in their final match.
England are safely through. New Zealand have seized control with momentum and a sky-high NRR. Pakistan's title race has been plagued by inconsistency, weather, and now this steep qualification mountain.
