Pakistan tennis player's disgraceful conduct after India’s U16 Davis Cup win, sparks outrage | Watch Video

India registered a 2-0 win over Pakistan in the 11th-place playoff at the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup (Under 16). The event played in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, has caught attention after a shocking display of Pakistan tennis player's unsportsmanlike behaviour.

A video of a Pakistani player’s disgraceful handshake with an Indian opponent has become viral. It has sparked widespread outrage among fans.

India’s win over Pakistan India clinched a dominant win against Pakistan, with Prakaash Sarran and Tavish Pahwa delivering straight-set victories in their singles matches on Sunday. Their performance secured India an 11th-place finish in the tournament.

The win came after a narrow 1-2 loss to New Zealand in the 9th-12th place playoff, where India lost in a tie-break (9-11) in the doubles game.

Despite the earlier defeat, the Indian team bounced back and overpowered Pakistan.

Controversy over viral video Three days post-match, a video surfaced on social media, showcasing a rare moment from the encounter.

The footage shows the Pakistani player making a provocative gesture towards his Indian opponent, repeating the act before brushing him off. He is then seen having a cold handshake. This disregard for sportsmanship has resulted in sharp criticism, with fans and analysts labeling the behavior as disrespectful, especially in a junior competition.

Social media outrage The clip spread like wildfire across X. Users criticised the Pakistani player’s conduct while praising the Indian player for his professionalism. Many called for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to intervene and introduce stricter conduct guidelines in junior tournaments.

“The player should be fined, banned,” said one user.

“Why are we having any sporting ties with this country?” another user urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.