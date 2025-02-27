Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch PAK vs BAN, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match online

Having lost both their matches so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh are facing each other in group A which is nothing but a dead rubber. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh lost their respective matches to New Zealand and India to bow out of the race for the semifinals.
Although its an inconsequential game, the match will be more important for Pakistan as they would like to end the campaign with their heads held high and give the fans something to celebrate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will love to send the hosts empty-handed from the event in their final game.
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh fixture in Group A will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday (February 27). The PAK vs BAN clash starts at 2:30 PM IST.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.
JioStar is the official live streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash will be available on JioStar.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash on TV.
Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.