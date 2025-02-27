Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch PAK vs BAN, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match online

Having lost both their matches so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh are facing each other in group A which is nothing but a dead rubber. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh lost their respective matches to New Zealand and India to bow out of the race for the semifinals.

Although its an inconsequential game, the match will be more important for Pakistan as they would like to end the campaign with their heads held high and give the fans something to celebrate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will love to send the hosts empty-handed from the event in their final game.

Advertisement

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal qualification scenarios after AFG vs ENG clash

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match details The Pakistan vs Bangladesh fixture in Group A will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday (February 27). The PAK vs BAN clash starts at 2:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh probable playing XIs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming details JioStar is the official live streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash will be available on JioStar.

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh on TV Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash on TV.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ibrahim Zadran breaks all-time Champions Trophy record during AFG vs ENG tie

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming details outside India Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.