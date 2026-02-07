Pakistan vs Netherlands Live, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK desperate for points in opening clash, toss soon

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan will take on Netherlands in the opening encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in a Group A clash. Champions in 2009, Pakistan are coming into this tournament on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 whitewash over a second-string Australia at home. On the other hand, Netherlands qualified after finishing on top of the European Qualifiers last year.

The Dutch are known to be giant killers on their day and Pakistan will be wary of their opponents. Led by Scott Edwards, Netherlands have a mix of youth and experience. With spin-friendly conditions on offer, both teams are expected to field spin-heavy playing XIs.

Pakistan national cricket team vs Netherlands cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head in T20Is

Pakistan have an 100% win record against Netherlands in the T20Is. Both teams have faced each other only twice in history with Pakistan winning on both occasions. Both matches came in T20 World Cups in 2009 and 2022.

Will Indian TV channels telecast PAK vs NED?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be televised live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website.

Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen