Pakistan vs Netherlands Live, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK desperate for points in opening clash, toss soon

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan will take on Netherlands in the opening encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in a Group A clash. Champions in 2009, Pakistan are coming into this tournament on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 whitewash over a second-string Australia at home. On the other hand, Netherlands qualified after finishing on top of the European Qualifiers last year.
The Dutch are known to be giant killers on their day and Pakistan will be wary of their opponents. Led by Scott Edwards, Netherlands have a mix of youth and experience. With spin-friendly conditions on offer, both teams are expected to field spin-heavy playing XIs.
Pakistan national cricket team vs Netherlands cricket team match scorecard
Pakistan have an 100% win record against Netherlands in the T20Is. Both teams have faced each other only twice in history with Pakistan winning on both occasions. Both matches came in T20 World Cups in 2009 and 2022.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live: Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and Netherlands' Scott Edwards will soon make their way to the middle at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground for the toss in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The toss is set to be held at 10:30AM while the match will begin at 11:00AM
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live: As per Accuweather, there is 68% chance of rain during the day in Colombo today. While it is currently bright and sunny in Colombo, it is likely that we will see a bit of rain playing part in this game and potentially even reducing some overs in the contest.
During the pre-match presser, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stated that team always comes first. There is no celebrity culture in the side and if they feel like dropping a certain player is needed for certain conditions, they will do.
"Jo best combination hain, hum wohi khilane ki koshish karenge. Usme agar koi senior players, Fakhar or Babar fit nahi hote toh hum unko nahi khilayenge. Hum wohi khilayenge jo team ke liye best hain (We will try to play the best combination. If senior players like Fakhar or Babar don't fit into that combination, we won't play them. We will play only those who are best for the team)," he said.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be televised live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. For global audience, CLICK HERE
It has been raining in Colombo for the last few days. As a result, the Pakistan vs Ireland and Australia vs Netherlands games were abandoned without a ball being bowled during the warm-ups. Although it is predicted that rain will play a part today, but at the moment, its bright and sunny.
India is the official host of the T20 World Cup 2026. With Pakistan not playing on Indian soil, Sri Lanka have joined as co-hosts. Pakistan will play all their matches on Lankan soil. Three grounds in Sri Lanka have been chosen to host the matches - Sinhalese Sports Club, Pallekale Cricket Stadium and R Premadasa Stadium. For the unknown, the BCCI, ICC and PCB have signed a document that neither teams will play in each other's countries till 2027 in any ICC and ACC events.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.