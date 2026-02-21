Subscribe

Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match abandoned due to rain; check how it affects T20 World Cup 2026 qualification

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand. But the covers stayed on as drizzle turned into heavier downpours, dashing hopes of even a reduced-overs contest.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Feb 2026, 11:24 PM IST
An electronic screen displays match being abandoned due to rain during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
An electronic screen displays match being abandoned due to rain during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo(AFP)
The Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicked off on a damp note in Colombo, with the much-anticipated opener between Pakistan and New Zealand abandoned without a single ball bowled due to relentless rain. Persistent heavy showers at the R Premadasa Stadium forced match officials to call off the game after more than two hours of waiting beyond the scheduled 7:00 PM IST start.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first, but the covers stayed on as drizzle turned into heavier downpours, dashing hopes of even a reduced-overs contest. Both sides walked away with one point each under ICC rules for no-result matches, a frustrating but fair outcome in weather-affected games.

Match abandonment details

The game, set for Saturday at R Premadasa Stadium, never got underway despite initial optimism for a shortened format. Umpires conducted multiple inspections, but conditions refused to improve. No reserve day existed for this Super Eight clash, sealing the abandonment.

Updated group 2 points table

Super Eight Group 2 includes Pakistan, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. Each team plays three matches, with the top two progressing to the semi-finals.

Post-washout standings:

Pakistan: 1 point (NRR 0.000)

New Zealand: 1 point (NRR 0.000)

England: 0 points

Sri Lanka: 0 points

The point keeps both Pakistan and New Zealand in the mix, but shifts focus to their remaining games.

Qualification scenario for Pakistan and New Zealand

Pakistan and New Zealand, coming off a strong group stage, now face high-pressure outings against England and Sri Lanka.

Winning both remaining matches secures 5 points (1 + 4), likely guaranteeing a top-two spot with good NRR.

One win and one loss yield 3 points; qualification then rides on NRR and rival results.

Two losses limit them to 1 point, making progression unlikely.

Upcoming fixtures

Pakistan's remaining fixtures are against England (February 24, Colombo) and Sri Lanka (February 28, Colombo).

New Zealand's remaining fixtures are against Sri Lanka (February 25, Colombo) and England (February 27, Colombo).

Tournament impact and way forward

This early washout levels the group initially but intensifies pressure on upcoming matches. With no reserve days in Super Eights, teams must adapt quickly. For fans in Pakistan and New Zealand, it's a setback, yet qualification remains open. Both sides need wins to control their destiny in this cut-throat phase.

