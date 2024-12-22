Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Rains stop the Wanderers, SA opt to bowl first

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Following the persistent rain at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, the toss between Pakistan and South Africa for the third ODI did not get a scheduled start.

However, after the rains stopped, the toss took place, and South Africa decided to bowl first against Pakistan.

South Africa's ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said after the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz, "We will bowl first. The wicket might be slow and tacky. Kagiso comes back. One debutant for us in the form of Corbin. We look forward to this. Going forward every game is vital for us."

While Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said, "Some moisture under it. We would have bowled first. Every game is important for us. We don't want to lose our confidence. We have three changes. Hasnain is in. Sufiyan is in. We want to be a champion side. It doesn't matter who is out and who is in. We want to win."

Though Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan won the series with a game to spare, the visitors would like to have a match against South Africa before the focus moves to a two-match Test series, which begins on 26 December.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch The third ODI between Pakistan is taking place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Live-streaming details The third ODI between Pakistan will be broadcast on Sports18 network and will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

