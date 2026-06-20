Pakistan's Lyari can host FIFA World Cup matches, says Nabil Gabol: 'Hamare paas ground hai' - Video

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has attracted attention on social media after claiming that Karachi's Lyari district could host FIFA World Cup matches if Pakistan were ever selected to stage the tournament. Speaking about Lyari's strong football culture, Gabol said the area has both the passion and infrastructure needed to welcome matches from the world's biggest football competition.

Gabol highlights Lyari's football culture Talking about the district's connection with football, Gabol said:

"If we get a chance to host the FIFA World Cup, we have a great ground in Lyari. But some people are blind and cannot see it."

His remarks quickly went viral online, with many social media users discussing whether such a proposal would be realistic.

Why Lyari is known as Pakistan's football hub Lyari is widely regarded as the heart of football in Pakistan. The district has a long history with the sport and is known for producing talented players and passionate supporters.

During FIFA World Cup tournaments, streets in Lyari are often decorated with the flags of different national teams. Large public screenings of matches also attract thousands of football fans from across the area.

Comments seen as a sign of local pride While Gabol did not present any official plan to host World Cup matches, many viewed his comments as an expression of pride in Lyari's football heritage.

The statement has once again drawn attention to the district's love for the sport and has reignited discussions about the future growth of football in Pakistan.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How fans in India can watch live matches Football fans in India can now watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 after ZEE secured broadcasting rights for the tournament. The deal ends months of uncertainty over who would telecast the competition in the country.

The expanded World Cup, being hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, features 104 matches and has already produced several memorable moments.

ZEE acquires World Cup broadcasting rights ZEE reached a last-minute agreement with FIFA to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in India. The partnership reportedly covers the rights to 39 FIFA events scheduled between 2026 and 2034.

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As a result, all 104 World Cup matches will be available for viewers across the country.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India Fans can stream matches live through the Zee5 platform via its website and mobile applications.

For television viewers, Zee has introduced four dedicated sports channels for the tournament:

Unite8 Sports 1

Unite8 Sports 1 HD

Unite8 Sports 2

Unite8 Sports 2 HD Zee5 subscription plans Viewers can choose between two main subscription options to watch the World Cup:

Zee5 All Access + Sports plan: ₹ 799 for three months

799 for three months Zee5 Premium plan: ₹ 1,699 per year The Premium plan includes 4K Ultra HD streaming, Dolby Atmos support and the ability to stream content on up to four devices simultaneously.

Access limited to Indian users World Cup matches on Zee5 are available only to users with an Indian internet connection. Fans travelling outside India may not be able to access the live streams through the platform unless they meet the service's access requirements.