Pakistan’s Olympic promise a sham? Arshad Nadeem exposes fake plot prizes for beating India's Neeraj Chopra

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra to clash with Arshad Nadeem in Silesia Diamond League

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic hero, has called out the unfulfilled promises made by his country’s government and authorities following his historic gold medal win at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Nadeem, who defeated India’s Neeraj Chopra to claim Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold in the men’s javelin event, exposed that the promised plots of land, announced as rewards for his achievement, were never delivered.

Arshad Nadeem's win at the Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem scripted his name in history at the Paris Olympics by registering a 92.97-meter mark to break the Olympic record previously set by Denmark’s Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008.

His victory over defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who secured silver, was a moment of immense pride for Pakistan. The government, state authorities, and public entities showered Nadeem with promises of rewards, including cash prizes, plots of land, and various honours.

Advertisement

However, a year later, Nadeem revealed while speaking to Geo TV, “Out of all the prize announcements made to me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced.”

Focus on training Despite the let down, Nadeem remains focused on his craft. The 28-year-old javelin thrower emphasized his dedication to training and mentoring young athletes.

“My entire focus is on myself, but apart from that, we train any youth who comes to us for training, and this training is given by my coach Salman Butt,” he said. Notably, Nadeem’s journey to Olympic glory was not backed by significant institutional aid, making his achievement even more remarkable.

Advertisement

Arshad Nadeem vs Neeraj Chopra: Upcoming match The upcoming event on August 16 at the Silesia Diamond League could mark the first encounter between Arshad and Neeraj since the unforgettable Paris Olympics clash.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra to clash with Arshad Nadeem in Silesia Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra's current form Neeraj Chopra, 27, has been in top form since Paris, competing in four Diamond League meets and breaking the 90-meter barrier with a sensational throw in Doha on May 16, 2025. He also claimed gold at the inaugural NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, an event he hosted.

Arshad Nadeem's current form In contrast, Arshad Nadeem opted for a limited competitive season, focusing on key events like the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where he won gold with an 86.40-meter throw. Nadeem’s selective participation reflects his strategy to conserve energy for high-stakes competitions, while Chopra’s active schedule showcases his drive to dominate the global circuit.