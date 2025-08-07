Pakistan's tour of West Indies: Check full schedule, WI vs PAK ODI squads, dates, venue, time in IST & more

Pakistan have won the T20I series against West Indies 2-1. The Men in Green will play three ODIs against the Caribbean on August 8, 10 and 12 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Aug 2025, 11:20 AM IST
West Indies' Shai Hope (L) and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha after their T20I series.
West Indies' Shai Hope (L) and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha after their T20I series.(AP)

After securing the T20I series 2-1, Pakistan will be aiming for a similar scoreline as the Men in Green take on West Indies for a three-match ODI series, starting from August 8 in Trinidad. Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan won the first T20I before Jason Holder inspired West Indies to make it 1-1. However, it was Pakistan who clinched the series with a 13-run win in the final game of the series.

West Indies, who are ranked below Pakistan in the ODI series, didn't had great 2025 so far. In six ODIs so far, West Indies have been able to win just one game while one ended in no result. The series against Pakistan serves a perfect opportunity for the Shai Hope's side side to change the statistics and secure automatic qualification for 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan are led by Mohammad Rizwan in ODIs while T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha will act as his deputy. The Pakistan team also features the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz, besides promising talents such as Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI full schedule

MatchDateVenueTime in IST
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODIAugust 8Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad11:30 PM
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODIAugust 10Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad7 PM
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODIAugust 12Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad7 PM

Live streaming of West Indies vs Pakistan ODIs

Unfortunately, no television channel will live telecast the ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan. Live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series will be available on Fancode app and website.

 

