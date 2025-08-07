Pakistan's tour of West Indies: Check full schedule, WI vs PAK ODI squads, dates, venue, time in IST & more

After securing the T20I series 2-1, Pakistan will be aiming for a similar scoreline as the Men in Green take on West Indies for a three-match ODI series, starting from August 8 in Trinidad. Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan won the first T20I before Jason Holder inspired West Indies to make it 1-1. However, it was Pakistan who clinched the series with a 13-run win in the final game of the series.

West Indies, who are ranked below Pakistan in the ODI series, didn't had great 2025 so far. In six ODIs so far, West Indies have been able to win just one game while one ended in no result. The series against Pakistan serves a perfect opportunity for the Shai Hope's side side to change the statistics and secure automatic qualification for 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan are led by Mohammad Rizwan in ODIs while T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha will act as his deputy. The Pakistan team also features the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz, besides promising talents such as Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI squads West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI full schedule

Match Date Venue Time in IST West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI August 8 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 11:30 PM West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI August 10 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7 PM West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI August 12 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7 PM