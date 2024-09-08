Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy honored young athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who secured a bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 event during her Paralympic debut in Paris.

As a mark of recognition, the Chief Minister declared a reward of ₹1 crore, a 500-yard land plot in Warangal, and a Group 2 government job for Deepthi. Additionally, he announced a cash award of ₹10 lakh for her coach, Nagpuri Ramesh.

Notably, Deepti Jeevanji won the bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 final on her debut at the ongoing Paralympics. The 21-year-old was quick off the blocks but fell short in the final phase of the race, finishing behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's Aysel Onder in Paris.

CM Reddy posted on X, "Deepti Jeevanji, the young athlete who won a bronze medal in the Paralympics and brought glory to Telangana, was met with courtesy."

"Apart from congratulating her on this occasion, I ordered the officials to take steps to give the Group-2 job, ₹one crore cash prize, 500 yards' land in Warangal and Rs.10 lakhs to the coach on behalf of the state government," he added.

Mandaviya honours the Indian Para-athletics team On Thursday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, honored the Indian Para-athletics team upon their victorious return from the Paris 2024 Paralympics. He acknowledged the remarkable performances of the athletes, their coaches and support staff.

Among those present were athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who won bronze in the Women's 400m T20 category on her Paralympic debut, and her fellow debutant athletes: Ravi Rongali (Men's Shotput F40), Rakshita Raju (Women's 1500m T11), Kanchan Lakhani (Women's Discus Throw F53), Sakshi Kasana (Women's Discus Throw F55), and Manu (Men's Shotput F37), along with their coaches Rahul Balakrishna, Suresh Kumar Kuruba, Sunil Lakhani, and their escorts.