Paralympics 2024: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours bronze medalist Deepthi Jeevanji; gifts ₹1 cr, 500-yard land plot

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honored athlete Deepthi Jeevanji with a 1 crore reward, land in Warangal, and a Group 2 job after she won bronze in the Women's 400m T20 at the Paralympics in Paris.

Published8 Sep 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Deepthi Jeevanji of India celebrates after winning bronze in the women’s 400m T20 class.
Deepthi Jeevanji of India celebrates after winning bronze in the women’s 400m T20 class.(REUTERS)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy honored young athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who secured a bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 event during her Paralympic debut in Paris.

As a mark of recognition, the Chief Minister declared a reward of 1 crore, a 500-yard land plot in Warangal, and a Group 2 government job for Deepthi. Additionally, he announced a cash award of 10 lakh for her coach, Nagpuri Ramesh.

Notably, Deepti Jeevanji won the bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 final on her debut at the ongoing Paralympics. The 21-year-old was quick off the blocks but fell short in the final phase of the race, finishing behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's Aysel Onder in Paris.

Also Read | From J&K Army to Paralympics bronze — Havildar Hokato Hotozhe Sema’s story

CM Reddy posted on X, "Deepti Jeevanji, the young athlete who won a bronze medal in the Paralympics and brought glory to Telangana, was met with courtesy."

"Apart from congratulating her on this occasion, I ordered the officials to take steps to give the Group-2 job, one crore cash prize, 500 yards' land in Warangal and Rs.10 lakhs to the coach on behalf of the state government," he added.

 

Mandaviya honours the Indian Para-athletics team

On Thursday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, honored the Indian Para-athletics team upon their victorious return from the Paris 2024 Paralympics. He acknowledged the remarkable performances of the athletes, their coaches and support staff.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: When, where and how to watch the closing ceremony

Among those present were athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who won bronze in the Women's 400m T20 category on her Paralympic debut, and her fellow debutant athletes: Ravi Rongali (Men's Shotput F40), Rakshita Raju (Women's 1500m T11), Kanchan Lakhani (Women's Discus Throw F53), Sakshi Kasana (Women's Discus Throw F55), and Manu (Men's Shotput F37), along with their coaches Rahul Balakrishna, Suresh Kumar Kuruba, Sunil Lakhani, and their escorts.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Business NewsSportsParalympics 2024: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours bronze medalist Deepthi Jeevanji; gifts ₹1 cr, 500-yard land plot

