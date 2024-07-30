Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: From shooting to boxing- What’s lined up today? Check India’s Full schedule for July 30

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: July 30 marks the fourth day of the international multi-sport event. A number of games are lined up for Tuesday, including badminton, archery, shooting, boxing and many more.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published30 Jul 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: Sarabjot Singh to compete in the bronze playoff for the 10m air pistol mixed team event today.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: Sarabjot Singh to compete in the bronze playoff for the 10m air pistol mixed team event today.(PTI)

The Paris Olympics 2024 events are ongoing and Tuesday i.e. July 30 marks the fourth day of the international multi-sport event. With Indian contingent displaying outstanding performance at the summer Olympics this year, Manu Bhaker created history by securing India's first bronze and is set for another adventure today.

The bronze winner has positioned herself to grab a second Olympic medal as another remarkable athlete, Sarabjot Singh, prepares to compete in the bronze playoff for the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Also Read | Olympics: Manika Batra becomes 1st Indian paddler to reach pre-quarterfinals

Let's have a look at India's Day 4 9Tuesday) schedule at the Paris Olympics (timings in IST):

  • Shooting

12:30 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman in Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2

12:30 PM: Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari in Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1

1 PM: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh vs Korea in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 3
  • Rowing

1:40 PM: Balraj Panwar in Men's Singles Sculls Quarterfinals

  • Hockey

4:45 PM: India vs Ireland in Men's Pool B

  • Archery

5:14 PM: Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (Poland) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

5:27 PM: Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (Indonesia) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

Also Read | India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team draw 1-1 with Argentina
  • Badminton

5:30 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) in Men's doubles (Group stage)

  • Archery

5:53 PM: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur in Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (If qualified)

  • Badminton

6:20 PM: Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia) in Women's Doubles (Group stage)

  • Shooting

7 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman Trap Men's Final (If qualified)

  • Boxing

7:16 PM: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) in Men's 51kg Round of 16

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Shooter Arjun Babuta finishes 4th in men’s 10m rifle final
  • Boxing

9:24 PM: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) in Women's 57kg Round of 32

  • Archery

10:46 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (Czechia) in Men's Recurve Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

11:25 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara Men's Recurve Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (If qualified)

  • Boxing

1:20 AM: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) in Women's 54kg Round of 16

The Games that conclude on August 11 have 117 athletes from India participating in multiple sports events, vying for honours. Meanwhile, more than half of the Indian athletes are making their Olympic debut.

Click here for the day-wise schedule.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 07:20 AM IST
HomeSportsParis Olympics 2024 Day 4: From shooting to boxing- What’s lined up today? Check India’s Full schedule for July 30

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.000.00
      Delhi
      70,379.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue